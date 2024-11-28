Vibropower Appoints Adviser Amid Cash Offer Bid

Vibropower Corporation Limited (SG:BJD) has released an update.

Vibropower Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of SAC Capital Private Limited as an independent financial adviser to guide its board on a mandatory conditional cash offer for its shares, excluding those owned by the offeror, Benedict Chen Onn Meng. The company aims to provide shareholders and warrantholders with comprehensive advice within 14 days to ensure informed decision-making. Investors are urged to remain cautious and seek professional advice when dealing with their shares and warrants until further information is provided.

