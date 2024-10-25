VIAV's NITRO AIOps Boosts Telefonica HISPAM's Network: Stock to Gain?

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced that its NITRO AIOps solution has been tapped by Telefonica Hispanoamerica (“HISPAM”), a unit of Telefonica, S.A. TEF. The deployment by this Latin American telecommunication unit primarily aims to strengthen its core network across Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela to cater to evolving customer demands.

Major Takeaways for VIAV’s Testing System

The NITRO AIOps Inventory Management solution will help streamline the management of both passive and active network components for Telefonica HISPAM across diverse domains such as Radio, Core, IP, Transmission, Microwave and Fiber Optics. With automated asset discovery and cataloging, the solution will comprehensively track physical and software assets, virtual devices and network connections.



In addition, this cutting-edge solution will serve as a crucial link between assurance and inventory management, delivering a unified view of network parameters. This capability will likely enable true end-to-end visibility across resources and services, utilizing advanced AI and machine learning technologies to manage multi-vendor and multi-domain network data sources. Furthermore, the patented VIAVI topology algorithms are expected to ensure consistent network operations.



Moreover, by employing NITRO AIOps, Telefonica HISPAM can tackle essential challenges related to proactive network monitoring and optimization. The solution will assist in identifying potential bottlenecks and anomalies, ensuring smooth network operations and high-quality service delivery. The AI-driven analytics will further assist the company in capacity planning, resource management and real-time anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance, ultimately enhancing service quality and reducing operational costs.

Will This Deployment Aid VIAV’s Prospects?

Digital transformation is driving the industry toward a new operational model that harnesses AI, machine learning, and network orchestration and automation. VIAVI’s state-of-the-art NITRO AIOps suite includes Cloud Native Inventory, Service Assurance, AI and ML-driven Assurance, Customer and Service Analytics, and Network Automation Solutions. It enables service providers to transition their traditional Network Operations Center (NOC) to a Dark NOC, achieving comprehensive visibility across Cloud, Mobility, IT/MEC and IoT platforms.



With the industry’s complete range of fiber test solutions, the San Jose-based company reduces the complexity around new network architectures. It ensures the delivery of high-speed services and applications to enterprises, government and network equipment manufacturers. Strength in wireless & fiber testing, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing markets is likely to augment its revenues in the long run.



The Telefonica HISPAM deal is likely to propel VIAV stock on incremental revenue generation on the back of state-of-the-art product innovations. The agreement is also expected to strengthen Viavi’s position as a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions in the region.

VIAV’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Viavi have gained 23.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 96%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VIAV’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%.



Ooma, Inc. OOMA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.14%.



Ooma provides communications solutions and other connected services to small businesses, homes and mobile users. The company's products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application, as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma is based in Palo Alto, United States.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.