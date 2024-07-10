Viavi (VIAV) Partners With TIP to Boost ORAN Capabilities

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Telecom Infra Project (TIP) aimed to enhance the testing capabilities of the Viavi Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR). This collaboration will likely establish VALOR as the first TIP-authorized test lab to streamline certification processes and reduce duplication efforts, thereby promising to accelerate the time-to-market for Open RAN (ORAN) solutions.



VALOR, backed by a $21.7 million grant from the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, incorporates Viavi’s industry-leading NITRO Wireless portfolio to provide a fully automated, cooperative, open and unbiased testing environment dedicated to ORAN interoperability, performance and security. This service is designed to manage and support 5G and ORAN deployments that would benefit new entrants, startups, and educational institutions to access tools with a minimal ramp-up time. Viavi’s involvement with TIP exemplifies this collaborative spirit.



VALOR’s test-as-a-service capabilities should help TIP advance its ORAN Project Group and enhance the broader industry’s ability to implement and certify ORAN technologies. Further, VALOR's testing services are likely to support the TIP community by ensuring that ORAN systems meet high-performance standards to handle real-world network complexities. The initiative is also expected to reduce market fragmentation and create supply chain efficiencies.



TIP will also utilize VALOR’s cloud-based virtual testing capabilities to build a robust system performance certification framework, thereby promoting innovation and industry alignment. This will improve data reliability and performance, resulting in the collective progress of open and disaggregated networks globally.



The collaboration between Viavi and TIP is part of a broader effort to advance the ORAN system landscape by tackling multi-vendor deployment challenges and ensuring comprehensive end-to-end system-level performance testing across different vendors. This approach is believed to offer operators more flexible, cost-effective, and high-performance network solutions.



Through the integration of TIP’s advanced technologies, Viavi aims to set a new standard in cutting-edge testing solutions and certification methodologies.



Shares of Viavi have lost 38.6% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 80.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry have been discussed below:



Ooma, Inc. OOMA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. The company’s smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.90%. In the last reported quarter, Ooma delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, provides wireless products and services, cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice services to approximately 6 million customers in Chicago.



In the last reported quarter, TDS delivered an earnings surprise of 145.45%.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.