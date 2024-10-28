News & Insights

Markets
LLY

ViaNautis Bio, Lilly Partner For ViaNautis' Drug Delivery Platform PolyNaut

October 28, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ViaNautis Bio Monday announced partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to use ViaNautis' proprietary drug delivery platform polyNaut in delivering genetic medicines.

ViaNautis' polyNaut, a nanovesicles platform, is designed to direct therapeutics to specific targets with precision.

As per the agreement, ViaNautis will receive an initial upfront payment from Lilly with additional milestone payments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.