ViaNautis Bio, Lilly Partner For ViaNautis' Drug Delivery Platform PolyNaut

(RTTNews) - ViaNautis Bio Monday announced partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to use ViaNautis' proprietary drug delivery platform polyNaut in delivering genetic medicines.

ViaNautis' polyNaut, a nanovesicles platform, is designed to direct therapeutics to specific targets with precision.

As per the agreement, ViaNautis will receive an initial upfront payment from Lilly with additional milestone payments.

