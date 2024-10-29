VHM Limited Highlights Critical Mineral Projects

VHM Limited (AU:VHM) has released an update.

VHM Limited is focused on securing critical mineral supplies for the global energy transition, spotlighting its Goschen Rare Earths and Mineral Sands Project. The company remains committed to the accuracy of its Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates, ensuring they align with its strategic goals. Investors and stakeholders should note VHM’s dedication to reliability amidst evolving economic and regulatory environments.

