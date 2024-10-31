VHM Limited Advances Goschen Project Amid Challenges

VHM Limited (AU:VHM) has released an update.

VHM Limited marked significant progress in its Goschen Project over the past year, despite awaiting key environmental approvals. The company achieved milestones such as securing land, forming a crucial offtake agreement, selecting a mining partner, and reducing capital costs, setting the stage for production by 2026. These developments highlight VHM’s potential to become a key player in rare earths and mineral sands with robust future prospects.

