VGI Partners Sheds Substantial Holding in Regal Partners

VGI Partners Ltd. has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Regal Partners Limited as of October 31, 2024. This change followed the release of over 16 million RPL shares from escrow arrangements. Investors may want to consider the implications of this change in ownership on Regal Partners’ market position.

