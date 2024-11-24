VGI Partners Reports Robust Profit and Shareholder Returns

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd reported a strong financial year with a net profit after tax of $64.1 million, driven by significant returns from investments in AI semiconductors, energy, and defense stocks. The company achieved a total shareholder return of 29.5%, benefiting from a reduced discount in share price to net tangible assets, and paid fully franked dividends totaling 10 cents per share. Continuing its strategic buy-back program, VG1 acquired substantial shares, enhancing shareholder value and liquidity.

