Vertical Aerospace price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu lowered the firm’s price target on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) to $13 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm increasingly views the company as the leading European aerial mobility upstart “despite a bumpy few years.” The funding arrangement with Mudrick should extend the cash runway through end of next year and materially de-lever the balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Deutsche cites greater dilution for the target drop.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EVTL:
- Vertical Aerospace falls -28.2%
- Vertical Aerospace rises 14.0%
- Vertical Aerospace rises 10.7%
- Vertical agreement with Mudrick removes convert overhang, says Raymond James
- Vertical Aerospace price target raised to $16 from $15 at Canaccord
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.