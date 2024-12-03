News & Insights

Vertical Aerospace price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Deutsche Bank

December 03, 2024

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu lowered the firm’s price target on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) to $13 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm increasingly views the company as the leading European aerial mobility upstart “despite a bumpy few years.” The funding arrangement with Mudrick should extend the cash runway through end of next year and materially de-lever the balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Deutsche cites greater dilution for the target drop.

