Vertex Minerals to Hold Key AGM on Growth Plans

Vertex Minerals Ltd. is set to discuss several key resolutions at its upcoming Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and re-election of Director Roger Jackson. The meeting will also address the ratification of placement shares and approval for the issuance of options and convertible loan securities, indicating active steps towards financial and strategic growth.

