Versus Systems names Luis Goldner CEO

Versus Systems (VS) announced the appointment of Luis Goldner as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Goldner succeeds Curtis Wolfe, who served as interim CEO and provided invaluable guidance during the transitional period. Goldner is a member of the Board of Directors of Versus Systems. Goldner also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of ASPIS Cyber Technologies, Inc., an affiliate of the largest shareholder of Versus Systems. Goldner brings extensive experience to Versus Systems, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Intralot do Brazil, a publicly-listed global leader in the gaming sector, and Chief Executive Officer of Trust Impressores, a subsidiary of Oberthur Group, a leader in high-security printing, specializing in the production of banknotes, security paper, credit cards, secured documents and their associated services.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.