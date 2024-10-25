News & Insights

Versus Systems names Luis Goldner CEO

October 25, 2024 — 05:35 pm EDT

Versus Systems (VS) announced the appointment of Luis Goldner as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Goldner succeeds Curtis Wolfe, who served as interim CEO and provided invaluable guidance during the transitional period. Goldner is a member of the Board of Directors of Versus Systems. Goldner also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of ASPIS Cyber Technologies, Inc., an affiliate of the largest shareholder of Versus Systems. Goldner brings extensive experience to Versus Systems, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Intralot do Brazil, a publicly-listed global leader in the gaming sector, and Chief Executive Officer of Trust Impressores, a subsidiary of Oberthur Group, a leader in high-security printing, specializing in the production of banknotes, security paper, credit cards, secured documents and their associated services.

