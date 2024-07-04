Verizon (VZ) Looks to Offer Uninterrupted Service Amid Outage

Verizon Communications Inc VZ recently announced that it is set to keep its services uninterrupted in the face of possible power outages, which include Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events in Hawaii commencing this week.



Wildfires, worsened by climate change, pose an increasing risk in Hawaii and nationwide. A PSPS would turn off power in certain areas before extreme weather to reduce wildfire risk. However, the success of this event relies entirely on coordination between the government, first responders, service providers, and communities.



As a responsible communication services provider, Verizon is committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of its customers. Thus, the company maintains an inventory of backup power resources to keep its network working in the event of any commercial power outages. These resources should enable Verizon to continue its facilities 24/7 so that customers facing any emergency can use their mobile & other electronic devices without any network-related issues.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based in New York, Verizon is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. The company provides data, video, and voice services through its multiple networks and platforms, meeting customers' needs for mobility, reliable connectivity, and security.



Verizon reported its first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15, which declined 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Total consolidated operating revenues in first-quarter 2024 was $33 billion, up 0.2% from first-quarter 2023. Pricing actions implemented in recent quarters, combined with improved operating results, were the main drivers behind this growth.



VZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 2.83%. Shares of VZ have gained 9.7% in the past year compared with the subindustry’s growth of 18%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 2.4%.

