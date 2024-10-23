Verizon price target lowered to $47 from $47.25 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi lowered the firm’s price target on Verizon (VZ) to $47 from $47.25 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported inline Q3 results compared to consensus expectations, the analyst tells investors. The firm believes management needs to demonstrate the sustainability of its recovery for several more quarters without the tailwind from second lines, which reported results in Q2 and Q3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.