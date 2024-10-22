News & Insights

Veritex reports Q3 EPS 59c, consensus 55c

October 22, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $21.72. Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 10.86%. “We are pleased to announce both our third quarter results and updates on our balance sheet transformation over the past 2 years,” said C. Malcolm Holland, the company’s chairman and CEO. “My team has remained focused on growing granular, attractively priced deposits, increasing capital, managing concentrations and reducing credit risk exposure all while continuing to grow a fortress balance sheet through full relationship banking. I could not be more proud of our team of nearly 900 employees who embraced the challenges we set forth back in 2022 and each day going forward.”

