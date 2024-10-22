News & Insights

Veritex Highlights Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

October 22, 2024 — 05:17 pm EDT

Veritex Holdings, Inc. reported notable third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting a 9% increase in return on average assets and an 11.60% annualized growth in deposits. The company’s net interest margin expanded to 3.30%, and it declared a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend. Emphasizing strategic balance sheet transformation, Veritex also saw a reduction in nonperforming assets and an increase in common equity tier 1 capital, showcasing strong financial performance and growth potential.

