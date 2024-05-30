News & Insights

Veris Limited Director Final Share Notice

May 30, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Veris Limited (AU:VRS) has released an update.

Tracey Gosling, a director at Veris Limited, has submitted her final director’s interest notice, declaring ownership of 128,205 ordinary shares as she steps down from her director role on May 31, 2024. The notice, required by listing rules and the Corporations Act, details her registered interests without disclosing interests in non-registered securities or contractual interests.

