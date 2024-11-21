Vergnet S.A. Gains Traction with Solar Projects in France

Vergnet S.A. (FR:ALVER) has released an update.
Vergnet S.A., a French renewable energy company, is gaining momentum with over €10 million in solar project quotations in France for 2025, driven by new regulations mandating solar installations on parking lots and roofs. The company’s strategic reorganization and focus on turnkey photovoltaic plants position it advantageously in the growing national market. Collaborations with installation firms are being explored to meet rising demand and expand coverage.
