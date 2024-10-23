Veralto reports Q3 adjusted EPS 89c, consensus 85c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.31B, consensus $1.3B. “Our teams across the world executed well and delivered another quarter of strong performance with mid-single digit core sales growth, robust margin expansion and strong cash generation. These results once again demonstrate the durability of our businesses, underpinned by global demand for clean water, safe food and trusted essential goods,” said CEO Jennifer Honeycutt. “The growth in Q3 was broad-based across key end markets and regions, highlighted by continued strong demand for industrial water treatment in North America and gradual recovery across consumer-packaged goods markets globally…Following our strong Q3 performance, we acquired TraceGains, a complementary addition to our packaging and color solutions. TraceGains expands our ability to provide greater value to consumer brands by helping them digitize critical workflows and accelerate time-to-market. Its recurring revenue, robust core sales growth, and attractive gross margins strengthen the financial profile of our PQI segment”.

