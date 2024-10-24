VEON’s Jazz launches FikrFree AI-powered digital marketplace

VEON (VEON) announces that Jazz has launched FikrFree, a new AI-powered digital marketplace for insurance and healthcare. The platform aims to bridge a significant gap in Pakistan, where insurance sector penetration is less than 1% of GDP according to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and millions lack access to essential healthcare. In comparison, insurance penetration in other countries is significantly higher. FikrFree helps users find accessible and affordable coverage through personalized insurance plans and healthcare services. FikrFree aims to reach the underserved healthcare market in Pakistan through an innovative platform that seamlessly integrates insurance, healthcare, and financial services all in one mobile app. FikrFree also leverages artificial intelligence to recommend personalized insurance plans for customers. The new digital service builds on VEON’s commitment to creating innovative digital solutions as part of its Digital Operator 1440 strategy, offering customers a portfolio of connected services that are relevant for each of the 1,440 minutes in a day. In 2Q24, direct digital revenues represented over 10% of VEON Group’s total revenues.

