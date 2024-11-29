VEON Strengthens Investment in Ukraine Amid Corporate Unfreezing

VEON (VEON) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

VEON Ltd. has announced the unfreezing of its corporate rights in Kyivstar and other Ukrainian subsidiaries, marking a significant step in its investment strategy in Ukraine. With plans to invest $1 billion to rebuild Ukraine’s digital infrastructure by 2027, VEON aims to support the country’s recovery and attract further international investment. This move underscores VEON’s commitment to Ukraine, as it continues to enhance energy resilience and expand digital services in the region.

For further insights into VEON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.