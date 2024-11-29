News & Insights

VEON Strengthens Investment in Ukraine Amid Corporate Unfreezing

November 29, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

VEON (VEON) has released an update.

VEON Ltd. has announced the unfreezing of its corporate rights in Kyivstar and other Ukrainian subsidiaries, marking a significant step in its investment strategy in Ukraine. With plans to invest $1 billion to rebuild Ukraine’s digital infrastructure by 2027, VEON aims to support the country’s recovery and attract further international investment. This move underscores VEON’s commitment to Ukraine, as it continues to enhance energy resilience and expand digital services in the region.

