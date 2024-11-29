Veon announces unfreezing of corporate rights in Kyivstar

Veon (VEON) announced that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ruled in favor of a request to unfreeze 47.85% of the company’s corporate rights in Kyivstar and 100% of its corporate rights in its other Ukrainian subsidiaries. The decision fully removes the restrictions on Veon’s corporate rights imposed by the Ukrainian courts on our wholly owned subsidiary Kyivstar and our other Ukrainian subsidiaries, the company said in a statement. :Today’s decision demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering an environment supportive to business. This ruling sends a strong message to the international community, including VEON’s own investors, that investing in Ukraine is the right thing to do. We would like to thank the Ukrainian authorities for a continued open and transparent communication. We are excited to continue exploring the ways in which VEON can play a greater role in bringing international and local investors into Kyivstar, in line with VEON’s previously disclosed strategic direction for value creation in our digital operators,: said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Veon.

