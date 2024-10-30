News & Insights

Venus Metals Reports Promising Exploration Developments

October 30, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (AU:VMC) has released an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited has reported promising developments in their Copper Hills Project, identifying significant targets for copper-gold and base metals mineralization through ground gravity surveys. In their Bridgetown Greenbushes Exploration Project, two new areas of interest show potential for rare-metal pegmatite minerals, while their Henderson Gold Project highlights gold enrichment near major faults. These exploratory activities indicate potential growth opportunities for Venus Metals, attracting investors interested in resource exploration.

