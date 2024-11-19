Venus Medtech Plans Key Meeting for Shareholders

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H (HK:2500) has released an update.

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. has announced its 2024 Second Extraordinary General Meeting, set to take place on December 5, 2024. Key resolutions include the election of Mr. John Junhua Gu as an independent non-executive director and proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these significant decisions.

