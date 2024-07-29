News & Insights

Ventyx Falls After Phase 2 Trial Of VTX For Crohn's Disease Fails To Meet Secondary Endpoint

July 29, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Monday announced that the Phase 2 trial of allosteric TYK2 inhibitor VTX to treat moderately to severely active Crohn's disease failed to meet the primary endpoint. Currently, shares are falling more than 24.40 percent at $2.24 on a volume of 1,466,064, compared to Friday's closing of $2.95. The biopharmaceutical company said the primary endpoint was the change in the mean Crohn's disease activity index score from baseline to Week 12. The Phase 2 trial enrolled 109 participants randomized to one of two VTX958 doses for a 12-week induction treatment period.

The company intends to conduct further analyses of the data to better understand the discordance between symptomatic and endoscopic response data. At this time, Ventyx does not anticipate conducting additional clinical trials of VTX958 with internal resources.

