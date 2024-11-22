News & Insights

Ventripoint Closes Debt Settlement with Share Issuance

November 22, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSE:VPT) has released an update.

Ventripoint Diagnostics has successfully closed debt settlement agreements by issuing 128,900 common shares to settle $19,335 of debt owed to a former director and their holding company. This strategic move allows Ventripoint to conserve cash for future business development. The shares issued as part of this transaction are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

