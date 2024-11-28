News & Insights

Vela Technologies Reports Positive Investment Growth

November 28, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Vela Technologies (GB:VELA) has released an update.

Vela Technologies has reported a positive investment update for the quarter ending September 2024, with total assets increasing to £3.055 million. The company made a notable profit from investment sales and saw gains in its portfolio value, while actively seeking new investment opportunities. Despite challenges in market valuations, Vela continues to adapt its strategy to optimize returns.

