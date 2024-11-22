Veji Holdings Amends Private Placement Terms

Vejii Holdings Ltd. (TSE:VEJI.X) has released an update.

Veji Holdings Ltd. has amended its non-brokered private placement to offer up to 4 million units at $0.05 per unit, potentially raising $200,000. Each unit includes a common share and half a warrant, allowing the purchase of additional shares at $0.06 within 36 months. The proceeds will support general working capital and corporate purposes, pending necessary approvals.

