Veidekke Wins Major Infrastructure Contract in Sweden

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Veidekke ASA has secured a SEK 997 million contract with the Swedish Trafikverket to construct key infrastructure including railway and road bridges in Gothenburg, as part of the ‘West Swedish package’ initiative. This project, starting in 2025 and expected to complete by 2029/2030, aims to enhance transport connectivity and reliability in West Sweden. Veidekke, known for its strong local involvement and extensive experience, continues to expand its order backlog, reinforcing its position as a major Scandinavian contractor.
For further insights into GB:0GF6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.