Veidekke Wins Major Infrastructure Contract in Sweden

November 22, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Veidekke ASA has secured a SEK 997 million contract with the Swedish Trafikverket to construct key infrastructure including railway and road bridges in Gothenburg, as part of the ‘West Swedish package’ initiative. This project, starting in 2025 and expected to complete by 2029/2030, aims to enhance transport connectivity and reliability in West Sweden. Veidekke, known for its strong local involvement and extensive experience, continues to expand its order backlog, reinforcing its position as a major Scandinavian contractor.

For further insights into GB:0GF6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

