Veidekke ASA Reports Robust Q3 Results Amid Strong Order Backlog

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Veidekke ASA reported a turnover of NOK 9.7 billion and a profit before tax of NOK 616 million in Q3 2024, with a strong order backlog of NOK 41 billion. The company experienced stable activity in its Building Norway division and noted significant progress in Infrastructure Norway, alongside new contracts in Sweden. Despite a slight decline in turnover compared to last year, the profit margin improved to 6.4%, reflecting robust performance in infrastructure and Danish operations.

For further insights into GB:0GF6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.