News & Insights

Stocks

Veidekke ASA Reports Robust Q3 Results Amid Strong Order Backlog

November 07, 2024 — 01:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Veidekke ASA reported a turnover of NOK 9.7 billion and a profit before tax of NOK 616 million in Q3 2024, with a strong order backlog of NOK 41 billion. The company experienced stable activity in its Building Norway division and noted significant progress in Infrastructure Norway, alongside new contracts in Sweden. Despite a slight decline in turnover compared to last year, the profit margin improved to 6.4%, reflecting robust performance in infrastructure and Danish operations.

For further insights into GB:0GF6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.