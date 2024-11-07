Veidekke ASA Reports Robust Q3 Results Amid Strong Order Backlog

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.
Veidekke ASA reported a turnover of NOK 9.7 billion and a profit before tax of NOK 616 million in Q3 2024, with a strong order backlog of NOK 41 billion. The company experienced stable activity in its Building Norway division and noted significant progress in Infrastructure Norway, alongside new contracts in Sweden. Despite a slight decline in turnover compared to last year, the profit margin improved to 6.4%, reflecting robust performance in infrastructure and Danish operations.
For further insights into GB:0GF6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
- Trump Media Stock Isn’t Worth More Than $3, Says Investor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.