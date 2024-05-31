Vedan International Declares Year-End Dividend

Vedan International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:2317) has released an update.

Vedan International (Holdings) Limited has announced a final dividend of USD 0.002298 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, to be paid at an exchange rate of USD 1 to HKD 7.788, resulting in HKD 0.017896824 per share. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by 05 June 2024 to be entitled to the dividend, which will be paid on 11 June 2024. The announcement, dated 31 May 2024, notes an update to the exchange rate previously stated.

For further insights into HK:2317 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.