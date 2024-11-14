News & Insights

Vection Technologies Secures AI Contract with Railway Giant

November 14, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies has announced a $0.5 million contract for its AI Dell Algho Appliance with RCM Italia, targeting a global railway company. This deal underscores the growing market acceptance of Vection’s AI offerings, and is expected to generate recurring revenue, highlighting the strategic value of their acquisition of TDB. The Algho platform, which enhances data processing and privacy, positions Vection at the forefront of AI-driven solutions in various industries.

