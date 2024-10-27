Vault Minerals Posts Strong Quarterly Gold Production

Red 5 Limited (AU:VAU) has released an update.

Vault Minerals Limited reported a strong performance in its September 2024 quarter, with 97,493 ounces of gold produced and sales of 102,529 ounces at an average realized price of A$3,162 per ounce. The company saw significant exploration success in the Deflector region and advanced its expansion projects at Leonora, bolstering its position as a leading mid-tier gold producer. Financially, Vault strengthened its balance sheet by simplifying its capital structure and ending the quarter with A$523.4 million in cash and bullion, free of debt.

