Vast Resources Reports Promising Results from Romanian Mine

October 30, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Vast Resources (GB:VAST) has released an update.

Vast Resources has announced promising results from its processing of polymetallic ore at the Former Hanes Mine in Romania, with significant quantities of copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold extracted. The company expects to enhance recovery rates as production scales up, potentially increasing its revenue from the project. This development aligns with Romania’s ecological efforts to rehabilitate old mining sites, providing Vast with both environmental and financial benefits.

