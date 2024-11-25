News & Insights

Stocks

Vast Renewables Secures $30M for Green Energy Projects

November 25, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vast Renewables (VSTE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vast Renewables has secured $30 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency to advance its green technology manufacturing and project development. This funding will bolster the company’s efforts to deploy its next-generation concentrated solar thermal power solutions, aiming to provide clean and reliable energy and support the production of green methanol. Vast’s innovative technology is expected to create numerous jobs in Australia and attract global interest as it leads the charge in decarbonizing electricity and fuel industries.

For further insights into VSTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.