Vast receives $30M from ARENA for green technology

Vast (VSTE) Renewables announced it has signed an updated funding agreement to access up to $30M of its existing $65M grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, ARENA. The funding will support Vast’s green technology manufacturing and project development activities as it deploys its next generation concentrated solar thermal power, CSP, solution to deliver the clean, dispatchable power and heat that the world needs.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.