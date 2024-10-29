Varonis reports Q3 EPS 10c, consensus 7c

Reports Q3 revenue $148.1M, consensus $141.64M. Yaki Faitelson, Varonis (VRNS) CEO, said, “We are encouraged by the many tailwinds that are contributing to the strong growth in our business, and our third quarter results reflect the continued strong adoption of our SaaS platform and positive momentum from our Managed Data Detection and Response offering.”

