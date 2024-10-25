News & Insights

Van de Velde NV Increases Treasury Share Holdings

October 25, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

Van de Velde NV (GB:0IWV) has released an update.

Van de Velde NV has acquired 2,011 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels to manage excess cash, with an average price of €30.88 per share. The purchases increase the company’s total holdings to 419,363 shares, representing 3.2% of its total shares. Known for its premium lingerie brands, Van de Velde operates a global network of boutiques and retail stores.

