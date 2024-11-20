Valvoline price target lowered to $46 from $48 at Baird

Baird analyst Justin Kleber lowered the firm’s price target on Valvoline (VVV) to $46 from $48 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its solid finish to FY24 was overshadowed by a softer profit outlook due to cost uncertainties and a step-up in IT spend; and commentary around increased “pockets” of promotional activity from tire/repair shops.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.