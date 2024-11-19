Valvoline Initiates Annual Outlook Below View, Plans Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Valvoline Inc. (VVV), a retail automotive service provider, on Tuesday initiated annual guidance, below analysts' estimates.

For the full year, the company aims to repurchase $40 to $70 million of shares.

Adjusted income per share for the fiscal is projected to be $1.57 to $1.67, with adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $470 million, on revenue of $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $1.8 per share, on revenue of $1.82 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Annual capital expenditure is expected to be $230 million to $250 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.