ValueMax Group Launches New Commercial Paper Series

ValueMax Group Ltd. has announced the launch of its seventh series of 3-month commercial paper on the SDAX platform, offering an interest rate of 4.5% per annum. This issuance aims to raise between S$10 million and S$50 million from accredited and institutional investors, with the final amount depending on investor demand. This move is part of ValueMax’s strategy to leverage digital securities for financing initiatives.

