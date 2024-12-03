ValueMax Group Launches New Commercial Paper Series

ValueMax Group Ltd. (SG:T6I) has released an update.
ValueMax Group Ltd. has announced the launch of its seventh series of 3-month commercial paper on the SDAX platform, offering an interest rate of 4.5% per annum. This issuance aims to raise between S$10 million and S$50 million from accredited and institutional investors, with the final amount depending on investor demand. This move is part of ValueMax’s strategy to leverage digital securities for financing initiatives.
