News & Insights

Stocks

Valtecne Expands with Utilità Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Valtecne S.p.A. (IT:VLT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Valtecne S.p.A. has announced its acquisition of a 60% stake in Utilità S.r.l., a contract manufacturer in the medical sector, as part of its strategic growth plan. This move is expected to enhance Valtecne’s position in the orthopedic market and expand into the dental and aerospace segments. The acquisition will be financed through a mix of cash and debt, with the deal expected to close by the first quarter of 2025.

For further insights into IT:VLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.