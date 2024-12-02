Valtecne Expands with Utilità Acquisition

Valtecne S.p.A. (IT:VLT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Valtecne S.p.A. has announced its acquisition of a 60% stake in Utilità S.r.l., a contract manufacturer in the medical sector, as part of its strategic growth plan. This move is expected to enhance Valtecne’s position in the orthopedic market and expand into the dental and aerospace segments. The acquisition will be financed through a mix of cash and debt, with the deal expected to close by the first quarter of 2025.

For further insights into IT:VLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.