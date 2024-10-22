Valsoia to Showcase Growth at Next Gems Conference

Valsoia SpA (IT:VLS) has released an update.

Valsoia S.p.A., a leader in the Italian health food market, will participate in the ‘Next Gems’ Conference 2024 to engage with institutional investors and showcase its innovative product offerings. CEO Andrea Panzani will highlight the company’s successful sales growth and improved profitability achieved in the first half of 2024, reflecting their commitment to innovation and international expansion.

