Valsoia Highlights Growth at Milan Finance Event

Valsoia S.p.A., a leader in the Italian health food market, is set to present its successful growth in revenues and volumes at the ‘Mid & Small in Milan 2024’ event. The company, listed on the Euronext Milan Market, will discuss its strategic achievements and future challenges, emphasizing its innovation and international expansion efforts.

