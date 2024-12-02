News & Insights

Valsoia Highlights Growth at Milan Finance Event

December 02, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Valsoia SpA (IT:VLS) has released an update.

Valsoia S.p.A., a leader in the Italian health food market, is set to present its successful growth in revenues and volumes at the ‘Mid & Small in Milan 2024’ event. The company, listed on the Euronext Milan Market, will discuss its strategic achievements and future challenges, emphasizing its innovation and international expansion efforts.

