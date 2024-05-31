News & Insights

Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Nears EU Approval

May 31, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Valneva (VALN) has released an update.

Valneva SE has announced a significant advancement with the European Medicines Agency’s positive opinion on its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ®, which may become the first such vaccine approved in the EU. A final decision by the European Commission is expected in Q3 2024, following the recent U.S. approval. The vaccine shows a high seroresponse rate and is part of Valneva’s broader effort to address infectious diseases with unmet medical needs.

