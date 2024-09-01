Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 9/1/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MONEYLION INC (ML) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MoneyLion Inc. is a financial technology company. The Company designs and offers modern personal finance products, tools and features and curates money-related content that delivers actionable insights and guidance to its users. Through its Consumer platform, accessible through the free-to-download MoneyLion mobile application and online at www.moneylion.com, it offers its integrated core suite of financial products and services to make banking, borrowing and investing accessible to everyone. Its financial products and services include RoarMoney, Instacash, Membership Programs, MoneyLion Investing, MoneyLion Crypto and Round Ups. Its marketplace solutions provide valuable distribution, acquisition, growth and monetization channels for its partners. MoneyLion Investing is an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. MoneyLion Crypto is an online cryptocurrency account.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MONEYLION INC

ML Guru Analysis

ML Fundamental Analysis

NEXTNAV INC (NN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NextNav Inc. (NextNav) is engaged in delivering positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions that overcome the limitations of the existing space-based global positioning system (GPS). NextNav delivers differentiated PNT solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Pinnacle is its z-axis service, a vertical positioning network to cover the entire metropolitan area. Its Pinnacle system provides accurate altitude service to any device with a barometric pressure sensor, including most off-the-shelf Android and iOS smartphones, appropriately specified internet of things (IOT) devices, as well as vehicles and other equipment. TerraPoiNT system is a terrestrial-based, encrypted network designed to overcome the limitations inherent in the space-based nature of GPS. It also provides advanced geolocation solutions to IoT modem and digital signal processor vendors and end IoT users. Its customers include wireless carriers, applications developers, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NEXTNAV INC

NN Guru Analysis

NN Fundamental Analysis

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY INC (ALKT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alkami Technology, Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States. It helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. Its solution, Alkami Digital Banking Platform, offers an end-to-end set of digital banking software products. Its platform integrates with core system providers and other third-party fintech providers, and acts as the primary interaction point among consumers, businesses and financial institutions. Alkami Digital Banking Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users with the support of a cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. Alkami Digital Banking Platform provides financial institutions with a complete digital banking solution designed to facilitate and meet the needs of both retail and business users. Its 10 product categories encompass 33 products and more than 300 integrations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY INC

ALKT Guru Analysis

ALKT Fundamental Analysis

AVEPOINT INC (AVPT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AvePoint, Inc. provides a cloud-native software platform that organizations rely on to optimize information technology (IT) operations, manage critical data and secure the digital workplace. The Company's AvePoint Confidence Platform delivers a set of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, empowering users in a variety of technology roles, including IT operations, development operations and cybersecurity to monitor and secure the digital workplace. Built on top of platform-as-a-service (PaaS) architecture, the AvePoint Confidence Platform offers modularity and combines cloud services architecture with industry-specific functionality to address operational challenges and the ongoing management of data, as organizations leverage a variety of third-party cloud vendors. The AvePoint Confidence Platform, and the applications that it powers, is organized into three interconnected suites of functionality, which include The Control Suite, The Resilience Suite and The Modernization Suite.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVEPOINT INC

AVPT Guru Analysis

AVPT Fundamental Analysis

DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (USA) (DSGX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is focused on logistics and supply chain management business processes. It provides on-demand, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions focused on improving the security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. The Company allows customers to use its modular, SaaS solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete other logistics processes by participating in the multimodal logistics community. Its solutions include cloud-based and consist of B2B service connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, regulatory compliance, e-commerce shipping, transportation management and routing. It also provides customs declaration software for logistics services providers and shippers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (USA)

DSGX Guru Analysis

DSGX Fundamental Analysis

