Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/13/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC. (NPK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Presto Industries, Inc. is engaged in various business segments, which includes Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances. The Defense segment manufactures 40-millimeter (mm) ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, medium caliber cartridge cases and metal parts; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products primarily for the United States Government and prime contractors, and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide and others. The Safety segment offers systems that provide early warning of conditions that could ultimately lead to significant losses and also offers carbon monoxide alarms with large digital displays and an array of voice messages that clearly inform of incipient danger.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC.

NPK Guru Analysis

NPK Fundamental Analysis

DUCOMMUN INC (DCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ducommun Incorporated provides value-added manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments: Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets, including aerospace and defense and industrial end-use markets. Electronic Systems product offerings primarily range from prototype development to complex assemblies. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures large, complex contoured aerostructure components and assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures and assemblies. Structural Systems products are primarily used on commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft. Its products are used in heavy industrial manufacturing systems and certain medical applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DUCOMMUN INC

DCO Guru Analysis

DCO Fundamental Analysis

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC (BH.A) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's restaurant operations are conducted through two subsidiaries: Steak n Shake Inc. (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western Sizzlin) for a combined 492 units. Its insurance activities are conducted through two insurance entities, First Guard Insurance Company and its affiliated agency, 1st Guard Corporation (First Guard), and Southern Pioneer Property & Casualty Insurance Company and its affiliated agency, Southern Pioneer Insurance Agency, Inc. (Southern Pioneer). Its insurance businesses provide insurance of property and casualty. The Company's oil and gas operations are conducted through two entities, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (Abraxas Petroleum) and Southern Oil Company (Southern Oil). Abraxas Petroleum operates oil and natural gas wells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC

BH.A Guru Analysis

BH.A Fundamental Analysis

LEGALZOOM.COM INC (LZ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LegalZoom.com, Inc. provides an online platform for business formation in the United States. The Company is a business advisor, supporting the needs of a new business throughout its lifecycle. Its platform includes professional expertise and other products, both legal and non-legal, to meet the needs of small businesses. It delivers comprehensive legal, tax, accounting and compliance products and expertise to small business owners and their families. Its offerings include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans. Additionally, it has insights into its customers and leverages its offerings as a channel to introduce small businesses to brands in its partner ecosystem. Its transaction products for small businesses include business formation, intellectual property, and tax services. Its transaction products for consumers include consumer, estate planning and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LEGALZOOM.COM INC

LZ Guru Analysis

LZ Fundamental Analysis

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC (NGVC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. In the Company's grocery departments, it only sells United States Department of Agriculture certified organic produce and does not approve for sale grocery products that contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. Its grocery product categories include Natural Grocers brand products; dry, frozen and canned groceries; meats and seafood; dairy products, and dairy substitutes and eggs. It sells a wide selection of private label repackaged bulk products. Its dietary supplement department sells name-brand supplements and a line of Natural Grocers brand private label dietary supplements. It offers different formulations and potencies for each type of product. It offers natural pet care and food products, and household and general merchandise. It has around 167 stores in 21 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC

NGVC Guru Analysis

NGVC Fundamental Analysis

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC (SPB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a diversified global branded consumer products and home essentials company. The Company is a supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Its segments include Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The HPC segment consists of its global small kitchen and personal care appliance businesses. The GPC segment consists of its global pet care business. The H&G segment consists of home and garden, insect control, and cleaning products businesses. It offers a portfolio of brands including Tetra, DreamBone, SmartBones, Nature's Miracle, 8-in-1, FURminator, Healthy-Hide, Good Boy, Meowee! and others. It manufactures and distributes its products globally in North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC

SPB Guru Analysis

SPB Fundamental Analysis

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD (BWMN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is a national engineering services company engaged in delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. It provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. It works as both a prime and sub-consultant for a broad base of public and private sector customers that generally operate in regulated environments. Its public sector assignments originate from customers that are transportation departments, utilities, government agencies (federal, state, and local), military branches, school systems, water authorities and other general infrastructure operators. Its private sector customers include owners and operators from multiple industries, such as investor-owned utilities, participants in the renewable energy and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD

BWMN Guru Analysis

BWMN Fundamental Analysis

FIGS INC (FIGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. The Company sells products designed to serve the particular needs of healthcare professionals primarily through its direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital platform, consisting of its Website, mobile app and B2B business (TEAMS). Its offerings include scrubwear and non-scrubwear, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. Its non-scrubwear products are designed as an integrated system that complements its scrubwear and are comprised of base layer and outer layer products. Its underscrubs include sports bras, performance leggings, performance tops and super-soft pima cotton tops. Its under underscrubs include several styles of underwear. Its outer layer products include footwear, lab coats, and a variety of vests, jackets, and fleeces. It also offers necessities, such as scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps and beanies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIGS INC

FIGS Guru Analysis

FIGS Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.