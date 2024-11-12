Valens Semiconductor sees FY29 revenue $220M-$300M

Based on these strategic initiatives, Valens Semiconductor (VLN) expects to achieve the following financial goals by the end of 2029: Professional Audio-Video revenues of between $90 – $100 million and gross margin between 65%-75%; Industrial Machine Vision revenues of between $35M-$50Mand gross margin between 55%-65%; Automotive revenues of between $65M-$110M and gross margin between 35%-45%; acquisitions are expected to contribute revenues of between $30M-$40M depending on potential acquisition opportunities; Adjusted EBITDA margin 15%-20%. In the following years, Valens expects: Significant automotive revenue scale with ADAS deployment within existing and new OEMs; Potential upside from single-use endoscopy.

