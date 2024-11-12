News & Insights

Stocks
VLN

Valens Semiconductor sees FY29 revenue $220M-$300M

November 12, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Based on these strategic initiatives, Valens Semiconductor (VLN) expects to achieve the following financial goals by the end of 2029: Professional Audio-Video revenues of between $90 – $100 million and gross margin between 65%-75%; Industrial Machine Vision revenues of between $35M-$50Mand gross margin between 55%-65%; Automotive revenues of between $65M-$110M and gross margin between 35%-45%; acquisitions are expected to contribute revenues of between $30M-$40M depending on potential acquisition opportunities; Adjusted EBITDA margin 15%-20%. In the following years, Valens expects: Significant automotive revenue scale with ADAS deployment within existing and new OEMs; Potential upside from single-use endoscopy.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VLN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.