Vale S.A. Secures Major Natural Gas Deal

November 26, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. has entered into a significant R$101 million contract with Edge Comercialização S.A., a subsidiary of Cosan, for the supply of natural gas. The agreement, effective from January to December 2025, was secured through a competitive bidding process involving 21 suppliers. Vale is committed to withdrawing 90% of the contracted gas monthly, with a penalty clause for shortfalls.

