News & Insights

Stocks

Vale S.A. Refreshes Audit Committee for Enhanced Oversight

November 29, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vale S.A. has announced a reshuffle in its Audit and Risks Committee, with Heloísa Belotti Bedicks and Reinaldo Duarte Castanheira Filho joining as new independent members. The committee, led by Ollie Oliveira, is tasked with upholding the integrity of financial reporting and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. This move highlights Vale’s commitment to strong governance and risk management practices.

For further insights into VALE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VALE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.