Vale S.A. Refreshes Audit Committee for Enhanced Oversight

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. has announced a reshuffle in its Audit and Risks Committee, with Heloísa Belotti Bedicks and Reinaldo Duarte Castanheira Filho joining as new independent members. The committee, led by Ollie Oliveira, is tasked with upholding the integrity of financial reporting and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. This move highlights Vale’s commitment to strong governance and risk management practices.

