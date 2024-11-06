Valdunes Industries Sees Robust Order Growth Post-Rescue

Europlasma SA (FR:ALEUP) has released an update.

Europlasma’s subsidiary, Valdunes Industries, has made significant progress six months after its rescue, securing nearly €4 million in new train wheel orders and boosting its 2025 order book to €11 million for passenger activities. This growth reflects renewed confidence in Valdunes’ expertise and the dedication of its employees, marking a positive trajectory for the French rail industry. Europlasma, known for its strategic industrial contributions, continues to support Valdunes in expanding its operations.

