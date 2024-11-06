News & Insights

Stocks

Valdunes Industries Sees Robust Order Growth Post-Rescue

November 06, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Europlasma SA (FR:ALEUP) has released an update.

Europlasma’s subsidiary, Valdunes Industries, has made significant progress six months after its rescue, securing nearly €4 million in new train wheel orders and boosting its 2025 order book to €11 million for passenger activities. This growth reflects renewed confidence in Valdunes’ expertise and the dedication of its employees, marking a positive trajectory for the French rail industry. Europlasma, known for its strategic industrial contributions, continues to support Valdunes in expanding its operations.

For further insights into FR:ALEUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.